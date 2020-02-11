Storm Dennis: Grantham area braced for more wind as weather warning issued

The Grantham area will once again be battered by strong winds this weekend when Storm Dennis arrives.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Saturday, with heavy rain also likely in the evening.

Storm Dennis follows hot on the heels of Storm Ciara, which brought strong winds and snowfall. It caused trees to fall across the area, a Grantham school to close and damage to homes and gardens.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind over the weekend. (28939388)

According to the Met Office, weather is "not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara but will bring widespread strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK".

It said further warnings are likely to be issued in the coming days.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely. Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media.”

Over the weekend wind gusts will widely reach in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations. While these winds have the potential to bring impacts they are not as strong as the gusts we saw last weekend with Storm Ciara when a gust of 97mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight.

Heavy rain is also expected with the storm and with already saturated ground there is a risk of further flooding.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.

The Met Office added: "The weather this week, ahead of Storm Dennis, remains unsettled. North westerly winds are bringing cold air across the UK and the north of England and Scotland will continue to see some snow, mainly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Winds remain strong with sunny, dry spells expected in places especially in the east."

