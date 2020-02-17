Storm Dennis: Residents pull together as post-flood clean-up begins in Bottesford

A group of residents banded together to clean up flooded streets and gardens in Bottesford.

Lyndsey Young, tweeted photos of groups of residents donning sweeping brushes and buckets, following Storm Dennis at the weekend.

She added: "Real show of community spirit in action in Bottesford this morning (Sunday) Everyone was fabulous. Together we really made a difference and prevented so much damage and distress."

Flooding in Bottesford.(29427812)

Elsewhere, flooding closed part of the A1 near Grantham, yesterday, after Storm Dennis brought heavy rain.

Flooding in Bottesford.(29427816)

Flooding in Bottesford.(29427814)

