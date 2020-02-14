Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for this weekend with a yellow warning in place by the Met Office.

The Met Office says Storm Dennis will likely cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and there could also be some short-term loss of power and other services.

Gusts of 50mph are expected in much of the country, with speeds reaching 60mph in places.

A tree has fallen in strong winds blocking Manthorpe Road. (28764865)

Storm Dennis will follow closely on from Storm Ciara which hit the Grantham area last weekend bringing down trees on to roads and causing damage to property.

According to the Met Office, weather is "not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara but will bring widespread strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK".

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely. Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media.”

Over the weekend wind gusts will widely reach in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.

Network Rail and train operators in the East Midlands are urging passengers to check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys this weekend.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in some areas, which could lead to localised service disruption. Network Rail is taking measures to keep services running where possible and extra teams will be out over the weekend.

People who live near the railway are urged to clear away garden furniture and trampolines, which will help to prevent items blowing onto the railway. Wind can also cause damage to overhead line equipment, which is used to power trains.

Passengers are advised to check via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator before travelling and allow more time for their journeys.

Gary Walsh, of Network Rail, said: “I would like to reassure passengers across the East Midlands that we will have extra teams on hand this weekend to keep services moving.

"We are working closely with train operators to minimise any impact which Storm Dennis has as it does have the potential to bring some localised flooding and disruption to services."

Latest news from the Grantham Journal