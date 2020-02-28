Another storm is set to hit Grantham this weekend, with high winds heading our way.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Jorge, as gusts between 60 and 70 miles an hour arrive in the region.

The spell of strong winds is due to start tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon and the yellow warning will remain in place until midday on Sunday.

Storm Jorge will hit our region over the weekend. (30373823)

Hail showers are also forecast tomorrow as heavy winds continue through the night.

The winds are expected to get weaker throughout Sunday and there will be sunny intervals.

This is the third storm to hit the UK in a month following on the heels of Storms Ciara and Dennis which caused flooding and damage to property in the Grantham area.

