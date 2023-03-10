A reader has written in support of changes proposed by the National Trust which would create a one-way system for vehicles at Belton House.

The trust plans to open up the Lion Gates entrance, off Belton Lane, to allow vehicles in and turn the current access point in Belton village into an exit only.

It is one of several redevelopment plans put forward by the National Trust.

There are big plans ahead for Belton House. (62238575)

Lynda North, of Grantham, writes: "As a regular visitor to Belton House for over 40 years, I find it very strange that a few NIMBYs would object to Belton House making their main entrance through the Lion Gates on Belton Lane, rather than via Belton village.

"Doing so would remove any queuing problems on local roads at busy times as the Lion Gates drive is a mile long, with people paying/showing their NT cards at the far end of the drive.

"It would also immediately reduce traffic through Belton village by 50 per cent as only out-going traffic would travel through the village. I’m sure Belton inhabitants would welcome this important change.

"The current entrance has a much shorter drive, which is far too narrow for two-way traffic at busy times and also has the major hazard of pedestrians walking along parts of it, either of which can cause serious accidents

"It would also remove hundreds of vehicles having to turn right off the A607 towards Belton House on a daily basis, which is definitely a major traffic hazard and has been the scene of a fatal accident in recent times.

"I hope SKDC approve these changes, especially as they include a greatly improved on-site car park, which is far too muddy to use for much of the year."