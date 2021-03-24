A Grantham woman is hoping to thank an anonymous stranger who paid for her takeaway meal at the weekend.

Danniella Bramley had nipped to the drive-thru at Grantham McDonald’s on Saturday, when she was surprised to discover that a woman in the car infront had already paid for her food.

She said: “I just want to thank this women called Helen.

The drive-thru at McDonald's in Grantham.

“The cashier at the window mentioned it was due to not buying anyone Christmas presents and so she wanted to do a kind deed.

“I always hear about these random generosity acts and even more touching when it’s given to yourself."