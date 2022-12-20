Strangers helped a 62-year-old woman who could not move after dislocating her hip while she waited for an ambulance in freezing conditions.

Last Tuesday (December 13), Julie Jackson-Corney, of Leadenham, fell and dislocated her hip in Greenwood’s Row car park while visiting Grantham, meaning she could not move until an ambulance arrived to get her over three hours later.

After noticing Julie was in need of help, several strangers rushed over to help her by providing blankets, duvets and even a heater to keep her warm in spite of the sub-zero temperature.

Julie Jackson-Corney could not move after her fall, so strangers got layers of duvets and blankets to keep her as warm as possible. (61430868)

Julie said: "The help I received from Grantham locals was amazing. The temperature dropped to below minus and the person who phoned for an ambulance was told there was up to a 15 hour wait as I was not a priority.

"Everyone came to my aid with blankets, duvets, pillows, hot water bottles and even a calor gas heater. They couldn’t place anything underneath me as I couldn’t move but what they did was amazing.

"After almost four hours, the ambulance arrived, my temperature was 34.3. Without their help I am not sure what state I would have been in.

Several strangers rushed over to help Julie by providing blankets, duvets and even a heater to keep her warm. (61430871)

"I would like to thank them all and tell everyone that in a world that has become so selfish, that selfless, caring, compassionate people still exist."

Julie explained that her fall happened as she came back to the car after taking her dog Alfie to Posh Paws in Welby Street.

"I returned to my car at about 4.20pm, opened the car door and went to pick Alfie up to put him in his car seat," said Julie.

"At that point I felt my hip dislocate - it’s happened twice before so I knew exactly what the problem was. I shouted and fell to the ground, I couldn’t move.

"There were two people in the car park, a school student and another gentleman. Both came rushing over."

One of the helpers called an ambulance, while the other made sure Alfie was safe in the car and brought Julie a coffee to help her stay warm.

Julie then phoned her husband, Ged, who was at least 25 minutes away. When Ged arrived, he phoned the ambulance service again and was told again that it could be up to 15 hours before an ambulance arrived, as Julie was classed as a "non-priority patient".

Julie continued: "The temperature started to drop and I was lying on the tarmac, so the cold was beginning to take hold.

"People started to turn up and worry about the freezing temperature and the fact that I was getting colder by the minute lying on the ground.

"Everyone locally phoned the emergency services to tell them about my situation and asked them to make the ambulance a priority. I was eventually elevated to priority two.

"When the ambulance crew took my temperature it was 34.3. Without the help of the Grantham residents and locals, I dread to think what state I would have been in.

"I am so grateful to them all and wish I could thank everyone of them personally."

Neil Scott, head of operations for Lincolnshire at East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We are sorry that we were unable to get to the patient sooner on this occasion and I recognise the distress this will have caused them.

“Every 999 call is assessed based on the information provided by the caller and people experiencing a life-threatening emergency such as a cardiac arrest or breathing difficulties have to be seen first.

“We have asked to speak to the patient, so we can fully investigate their experience with us and respond to them in full.”