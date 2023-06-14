Thousands of straw bales caught fire last night (Tuesday).

Leicesterfire Fire and Rescue were called to the blaze at 6.14pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received a call at 18:14 to a Stack fire.

Straw bales caught on fire in Saltby Airfield. Photo: RSM Photography

“This consisted of three stacks involved in fire containing approximately 3000 bales of hay.

“The landowner created a fire break and an overnight watching brief remained in place.

“We had appliances in attendance from Melton Mowbray, Market Harborough and a water carrier from Loughborough Station.”

Straw bales caught on fire in Saltby Airfield. Photo: RSM Photography

Plans were approved in March of this year for the site to be used as a straw storage facility for Sleaford Power Station renewable energy plant.

Residents nearby previously said they were “deeply saddened” by the approval of the plans as it would mean “huge” HGV’s passing through villages.

Jane Page, who lives near the entrance and witnessed the fire, said: “We witnessed another straw bale fire in the newly added bale stacks which had several fire engines in attendance.

“It was well alight and burning strong well into the night.

Straw bales caught on fire in Saltby Airfield. Photo: RSM Photography

“We are thankful that it was a smaller fire than the March 2019 fire, but we were fortunate with the wind direction last night which if it had been going in the opposite direction the wind carrying sparks could have seen a much larger fire.

“It seems that lessons that should have been learned in 2019.”

In March 2019, a fire destroyed 6,000 tonnes of straw in fields near The Butts, Saltby, resulting in smoke spreading over a wide area.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for more details.