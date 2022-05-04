Denton Street Market bounced back with a flourish on Monday after a two-year absence.

Crowds flocked to the popular event, enjoying its traditional mix of village stalls, crafts, and children’s rides with residents manning food outlets from village hall teas to hot dogs, bacon baps and a sandwich tent.

A special blue and yellow-decked stall organised by a Ukrainian family who are being hosted in Denton drew donations for those left behind in Ukraine.