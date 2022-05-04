Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Denton Street Market makes a triumphant return after two-year absence

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:30, 04 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Denton Street Market bounced back with a flourish on Monday after a two-year absence.

Crowds flocked to the popular event, enjoying its traditional mix of village stalls, crafts, and children’s rides with residents manning food outlets from village hall teas to hot dogs, bacon baps and a sandwich tent.

A special blue and yellow-decked stall organised by a Ukrainian family who are being hosted in Denton drew donations for those left behind in Ukraine.

Grantham Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE