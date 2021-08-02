Street signs in Grantham have been vandalised with spray paint.

The '30 minute' and 'no waiting' parking signs located near the town centre in East Street and Agnes Street, are unreadable after being defaced over the weekend.

Councillor Ray Wootten, county and district councillor, is calling on more to be done.

He said:"Instead of damaging signs which could lead to the offender being arrested and prosecuted for criminal damage, it would have been better to discuss their concerns with their local councillor.

On Manthorpe Road opposite Slate Mill this is just what residents have done by putting a case forward to remove restrictions.

"This is currently being assessed by Lincolnshire Highways, however residents living close to the town centre are calling for the opposite, where they want restrictions introduced to stop motorists parking all day long.

"Another solution to the problem would be the introduction of a residents parking scheme. Several years ago a survey of the area found the majority of residents with no off street parking were in favour of such a scheme, however those numbers fell in a second survey due to the fact that it has to be a paid scheme, so it collapsed.

If anyone has any information about the vandalism, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111