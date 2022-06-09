Villagers in Marston enjoyed a street party as part of their Platinum Jubilee celebrations with dog owners encouraged to bring their pets.

The street party took place a day earlier than planned due to the predictably ‘unpredictable’ British weather, but still saw a great turnout on the day, from not just residents but others who were visiting the area.

One of the organisers, Tina Mann said; “In our small village there are lots of dogs and dog lovers, so we were saddened and surprised when the 'main' Jubilee event at the village hall, which we had bought tickets for were then saying, no dogs allowed!

"From this we decided to hold our own Jubilee street party and make it dog friendly.”

Tina Mann hosted a street party at her Marston home. (57190287)

The organisers were delighted to have lots of raffle prizes gifted to them, including Pets at Home, The Beauty Room and Tilly's Off Lead Play Park to name but a few.

Collectively, they managed to raise a whopping total of £355 which they are donating to Halfway Home Dog Rescue in Collingham and will be presenting the charity with a cheque on June 22.