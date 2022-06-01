Although we can expect plenty of sunshine this bank holiday weekend, there is a chance of rain on Sunday which has caused one street party to move indoors.

The Met Office is forecasting plenty of sun over the next few days as people prepare to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In Grantham, highs of 20 degrees, 18 degrees and 16 degrees are predicted for Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively, with little chance of rain.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

On Sunday, although temperatures are still forecast for a high of 16 degrees, there is a greater chance of rain, with the Met Office overcast weather changing to light showers by lunchtime in Grantham.

As a result, a street party previously planned for the Castlegate area on Sunday afternoon has been moved inside of St Wulfram's Church.

The street party is still set to take place from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, with visitors asked by organisers to bring their own food and drink, but that entertainment and games will be provided.

Organisers of the Queen's Jubilee Gala in Wyndham Park have made sure that there is plenty of covered space for people to gather in on Sunday for a street party, even if it does rain.

Jeff Dixon, one of the organisers, said: “Hopefully, the sun’s going to be shining. There’s lots going on on the Friday and Saturday.

"We’re taking the entire side out of the main marquee, so there’ll be 500 square feet of covered area. The disco will be on and a bar.

“People can move the tables and chairs inside or bring them outside onto the grass, bring their own food. They can have their own street parties or join in with one big one."

The gala will feature vintage vehicles, fairground rides, charity and trade stalls, dance displays, a disco and a licensed bar, with free entry to the park each day.

On the Friday evening, there will be live entertainment from Spirit of the 60s and on Saturday, Oasis tribute band Ohasis will perform in the big marquee.

Tickets for both performances can be bought on the door.