The streets of Grantham were lined on Monday to pay respects to a “generous, likeable and enthusiastic” man.

Alan Roy Heathershaw passed away aged 57 earlier this month after contracting Covid-19.

A fit and active member of Belvoir Triathlon Club, Alan leaves two sons and two daughters, Jack, Lewis, Lucy and Poppy.

The streets were lined with people paying their respects to Alan Heathershaw (43266811)

Alan’s funeral took place on Monday and, with lockdown restrictions limiting the amount of mourners allowed to attend, the streets of Grantham were lined, as many members of the community turned out to pay their respects.

This tribute was organised by a close friend of Alan’s, Blake Hutchinson, with members of Belvoir Tri Club, Grantham Running Club and people who knew Alan from park runs all in attendance.

The funeral service took place at Grantham Crematorium, with donations being collected towards the doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit at Lincoln County Hospital, organised by Townsend Moore Funeral Services.

The streets were lined all the way from Alan’s home in Grantham to the crematorium, with many donning their club colours representing Belvoir Tri Club and Grantham Running Club.

Mark Angeloni, another close friend of Alan’s, estimated that over 100 people had turned out to say a final goodbye to Alan.

He said: “It was very emotional for all of Alan’s friends, but seeing the sea of Red (Belvoir Tri Club) and then the green (Grantham Running Club) with other friends also there was very overwhelming indeed.”

Blake said: “It was a great turnout by his friends lining the street to bid him farewell. The numbers showed how fondly he was regarded by those who knew him and what a sad loss.”

Alan was awarded Clubman of the year for BTC (43190725)

Given Alan’s popularity, Blake will be involved in organising an event in the future where Alan’s friends “can celebrate his life, recount a few happy memories, eat cake and drink a few beers in his honour.”

Paying tribute to his late friend, Blake said: “Alan was a generous, likeable and enthusiastic man. He would always go the extra mile for his friends and would always be considerate and supportive.

“He loved group activities and was usually happy to stay at the back and encourage others. He loved being out on his bike with his friends, visiting most of the local cafes.

Alan completed 93 Parkruns (43190728)

“We often joked that he could provide a review of any local cafe. He loved Parkrun and his ambition was to get his hands on a 100 T-shirt, sadly he only made it to 93, although we have some plans to get him to 100 in his honour.

“He was a modest man and would have been genuinely surprised by the love shown to him. The town has lost one of the nicest people and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”