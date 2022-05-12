Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stretch of Grantham Canal towpath to close for two months for repairs

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 12 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Part of Grantham Canal towpath will close for two months for repairs next week with diversions for walkers and cyclists put in place.

The towpath will be closed between Harlaxton Drift (bridge 66) and Denton Wharf (bridge 65) from Monday, May 16.

The closure is necessary to enable essential work to be carried out to Denton spillweir and to repair and refurbish the towpath bridge.

This towpath bridge will be lifted out of place for the duration of the works. Photo: granthamcanal.org (56621767)
This towpath bridge will be lifted out of place for the duration of the works. Photo: granthamcanal.org (56621767)

The towpath bridge will be lifted out of place for the duration of the works.

Two diversion routes for towpath users will be in place and these will be waymarked on the day before closure.

For further details of the closure and of the diversions which will be put in place go to https://www.granthamcanal.org/grid-seven/

Environment Grantham Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE