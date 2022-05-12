Part of Grantham Canal towpath will close for two months for repairs next week with diversions for walkers and cyclists put in place.

The towpath will be closed between Harlaxton Drift (bridge 66) and Denton Wharf (bridge 65) from Monday, May 16.

The closure is necessary to enable essential work to be carried out to Denton spillweir and to repair and refurbish the towpath bridge.

The towpath bridge will be lifted out of place for the duration of the works.

Two diversion routes for towpath users will be in place and these will be waymarked on the day before closure.

For further details of the closure and of the diversions which will be put in place go to https://www.granthamcanal.org/grid-seven/