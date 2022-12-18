Councillor Ray Wootten, of St Wulfram’s and Grantham North wards, has assured people he is still working for them, despite suffering a stroke. He writes:

Nearly six months on from my stroke I want to inform residents of my continued commitment and service to them.

Many people have made contact with me expressing concern that I had stood down from the council. This was due to the by-election which was the result of the resignation of former councillor Jacky Smith, hence my name would not appear on the voting slip.

Councillor Ray Wootten had to wait 13 hours in A&E after suffering a stroke. (57461171)

I returned to council in July with the support of my wife Linda, friends and colleagues at county and district council.

I have actually managed to speak at both councils on important topics such as asking for reduced speed limits and hospital issues.

The stroke affected my speech and mobility but with the support of the community stroke team and my wife, I am determined to go forward and not let the stroke beat me.

Like all stroke victims, and many are worse off than me, these things can change our lives, but I have had members of the community who are living with the results of a stroke who have kindly contacted me, giving me help and advice which has meant a lot.

I am a great believer in the NHS, but six months down the line, I am yet to receive a follow-up appointment with the consultant.

I had to sit for 13 hours in Lincoln A&E, but the care I received once I was admitted was faultless.

I wish everyone a happy Christmas and thank you for your continued support.