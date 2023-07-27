The Grantham Stroke Club enjoyed a visit to an ice cream parlour.

The club paid a visit to Ferneley’s Ice Cream Parlour, in Melton Mowbray.

A spokesperson for the stroke club said: “Our members had a lovely lunch, followed by spending the afternoon at East Bridgford Garden Centre.

“To help some of our members the coach that we use has got a wheelchair lift and the driver was very helpful, friendly, cheerful and obliging.”

The club is looking for new members. They meet on a Thursday every fortnight from 10am until 2pm at The Bowls Club, in Trent Road.

If anyone is interested in joining, they can contact Chloe on 07856056943.