Grantham Stroke Club enjoys visit to ice cream parlour
Published: 15:00, 27 July 2023
The Grantham Stroke Club enjoyed a visit to an ice cream parlour.
The club paid a visit to Ferneley’s Ice Cream Parlour, in Melton Mowbray.
A spokesperson for the stroke club said: “Our members had a lovely lunch, followed by spending the afternoon at East Bridgford Garden Centre.
“To help some of our members the coach that we use has got a wheelchair lift and the driver was very helpful, friendly, cheerful and obliging.”
The club is looking for new members. They meet on a Thursday every fortnight from 10am until 2pm at The Bowls Club, in Trent Road.
If anyone is interested in joining, they can contact Chloe on 07856056943.