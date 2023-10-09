The Grantham Stroke Club has received a donation of £500.

The Inner Wheel Club of Grantham donated the money to the club for the members who took part in the Swimmarathon.

Pat Metcalfe and Pam Kalbassi, of the Inner Wheel club, presented the cheque to Jack Odell, vice chairman of the Grantham Stroke Club.

Left to right: Pam Metcalfe, Jack Odell and Pam Kalbassi

A spokesperson for the club said: “The Grantham Stroke Club would like to say a big thank you to the ladies of Inner Wheel.

“This donation will pay for our coach on an outing.”

The Grantham Stroke Club meets once a fortnight on a Thursday at the Grantham Bowls Club, in Trent Road, from 10am until 2pm.

New members are welcome.

For more information, contact Chloe Parker by calling 07856056943.