A stroke patient recently discharged from hospital was left without care for over a week in his home.

Neil Kavanagh, 45, suffered a stroke in October and was taken to Lincoln County Hospital. He returned home earlier this month after being discharged from a rehabilitaton centre, where he had been since December.

Neil, who runs Footstool and Re-upholstery in Wharf Road, Grantham, is currently paralysed in his left side and required regular care upon returning home.

Neil Kavanagh was welcomed home on February 2 by his family after four months away. (54923443)

However, he did not receive a care visit until Saturday, 10 days after he was discharged on February 2, leaving his family, including his wife and 16-year-old daughter, to carry much of the burden.

Speaking on Friday last week, Neil’s father, Mick Kavanagh, said: “It’s been a real nightmare for everyone. We still don’t know who’s going to actually take care of him.

“When we got home we had no carers, so we got in touch again with the social worker and she said she didn’t know.”

Neil Kavanagh went 10 days in his home without care. (54923432)

Mick contacted the care company that he was told were in charge of his son’s care, and even asked his doctor for help.

He continued: “We don’t know who’s looking after him. The care package should have been sorted out for him before he left the rehabilitation centre. It should have been checked that everything was in place for him.

“He’s quite heavy, and he lives with his wife and 16-year-old daughter and there’s no-one. She’s really at her wit’s end, it’s got to her like nothing.

She went to see him every day at Lincoln in the car. She stopped with him and came home at night. She’s been a diamond to him. We’ve been over to Lincoln. He’s got into a state of depression as well which is not very good for him either.”

Mick said he understood it was a difficult time for people working in care, especially during the pandemic.

He said: “I do appreciate they’re going through a tough time, but that doesn’t take away that this guy has come home, he can’t climb stairs, he can’t do anything. His left side is all paralysed.

“I’m 71 in two weeks and I’m a fit bloke, but I’ve had a job lifting him out of the wheelchair. It’s at least a two person job. He’s stranded to be honest.

“I think it’s disgraceful.

“Somewhere along the line there’s been no coordination at all.

“It should have been joined up somewhere. Someone should have taken control.”

Paul Bassett, head of adult frailty and long-term conditions at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are currently in discussions with Mr Kavanagh about our offer to provide part of his care package. We will also continue to work with him and care providers to look at further support to meet his needs.

“We can’t discuss details of individual cases, but we work closely with people and their families to ensure they receive the help they need to live safely in their own home. Working with other health professionals, those requiring support are assessed to decide the level of help they may require to continue living independently.”

Mick confirmed that as of Saturday, Neil had received care and he was more upbeat.

He added: “He’s got social workers around this morning (Tuesday) to have a look at what he needs in the way of equipment. Things are starting to move, but it was a bit disappointing.

“Everyone was really upset that he’d come home and he didn’t have anybody around.

“Even a phone call to keep us in the loop would have been ideal.We didn’t know where to go or what to do.

“Hopefully, with the social team going round and looking at what he needs will be a big boost to him.”