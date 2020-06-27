Councillors have come out in support of villagers who say the reopening of a quarry on their doorstep will threaten their health and their homes.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee agreed they wanted to send a strong message to the county council about plans to reopen Subrook Quarry.

Irish company Tamar Selby Group Ltd has applied to Lincolnshire County Council to update the planning conditions for the old quarry, off Rookery Lane. Permission was first given to quarry the site in the 1950s.