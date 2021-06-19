Strong21, a competition to find the strongest man and woman in Grantham, was hosted at aUK Gym on Sunday.

The event was the first of its kind in the town, and raised money and awareness for mental health, with proceeds going to the Mental Health Foundation.

Former World’s Strongest Man Geoff Capes, who lives locally, was in attendance to judge the event.

Grantham Mayor Dean Ward with Strong21 judge Geoff Capes. (48283013)

The events included deadlift, log lift, yoke and farmer’s walk, tyre flip, sack run, as well as a truck pull.

Justin Crunkhorn, director at aUK Gym and an organiser of the event, said: “The day went amazingly, obviously with the weather. It was a great turnout.

“We don’t know the final figures yet, but we’ve raised a good chunk of money for the Mental Health Foundation.”

Strong 21. (48282945)

Justin also thanked the Strong21 sponsors, which include: MKM building supplies, aUK Clinic, a-Training, Grantham Autocare, 24/7 Clothing direct and House of Hair.

TJ’s food wagon was also on site. They donated their takings for the day.

When asked if they would be hosting the event again next year, Justin said: “Absolutely. We’re hosting Strong22 next year and, to be honest, the feedback that we got was out of this world.

"People were saying it’s the best thing they’ve seen in Grantham for a long time. There were people who got inspired to go to the gym. It was crazy the amount of people asking. The turnout was just ridiculous! Geoff Capes was the main judge. He stayed all day and he loved it."