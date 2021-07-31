A gym presented a cheque to a mental health charity after they raised funds while finding Grantham’s strongest people.

aUK Gym donated £865.50 for the Mental Health Foundation, with the funds collected as part of their Strongman/Strongwoman event, named Strong21, that took place in June.

Former World’s Strongest Man Geoff Capes, who lives locally, was in attendance to judge the event.

From left: Elliot Davidson, Justin Crunkhorn and Sophie Dawson. (49580913)

The money was raised with the help of the event’s sponsors, which include MKM building supplies, aUK Clinic, a-Training, Grantham Autocare, 24/7 Clothing direct and House of Hair.

TJ’s food wagon, which provided food at Strong21, donated its takings for the day.

Event organiser and director at aUK gym, Justin Crunkhorn, said the feedback from the event had been “out of this world” and that there were already plans to host another event next year.