A trust brought in to turn around two struggling Grantham schools will no longer be involved from the end of the term.

Secondary school St Hugh’s and primary school St John’s were taken under the wing of Nottingham-based Archway Learning Trust at around Easter and were later renamed Bluecoat Meres and Bluecoat Meres Primary in line with other schools in the trust.

Both schools will revert back to being run by the West Grantham Academies Trust (WGAT).