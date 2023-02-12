Home   News   Article

'Strut your stuff' at disco to be held at Grantham college to raise money for children's hospices

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 12 February 2023

People are invited to "strut your stuff" at a fundraiser disco to raise money for two children's hospices.

The Morrisons Community Champions will be holding a "70's and 80's music spectacular" at the Grantham College refectory on Saturday, April 8.

All money raised from the event will be donated to the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, based in Loughborough, and Together for Short Lives, a children's charity that provides palliative care.

The disco will be held at Grantham College on Saturday, April 8. (62332223)
Tickets cost £10, which includes an entry in the raffle. These are available to buy from Tina, the community champion based at the Morrisons in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

The disco will begin at 7.30pm and go on until late.

