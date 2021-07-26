A Grantham student has donated almost 16 inches of hair to The Little Princess Trust and raised more than £2,000 for ActionAid.

After growing her hair for years, Wallace Muir who attends Kesteven Grantham Girls' School, had almost 16 inches of her hair cut.

The 12-year-old student has donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust, who provide real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their hair due to cancer.

In addition to her hair donation, Wallace has raised £2,143 for ActionAid through her charity hair cut earlier today

Wallace's mum, Catherine Muir, said: "Wallace wanted to support ActionAid and its work with women and girls living in poverty.

"Obviously during the pandemic she has missed being at school and seeing her friends, but she found out that over 15 million girls won't ever get the chance to go to school and learn about the world and be the best they can be."

Catherine added: "We are very proud of her as she has managed to combine two charities into one event and shown how thoughtful she is.

"We won't miss the mornings of rushed plaits and knotty hair."

If you would like to donate to Wallace's fund-raiser go to her JustGiving page.

