A 21-year-old received an award at Grantham College in 1983.

John Severs was the first to receive the City and Guilds Motor Vehicle Mechanics Award.

At the time he was in his fourth year at the college as a day release student.

Grantham's Mayor at the time Councillor Scott Garnet (left), teacher Mr K. L. Stones (middle) and student John Severs (right) in 1983. (63001061)

He gained distinction in all three papers of his exam, which included general technology, light vehicles and heavy vehicles.

Due to his results, he was the second best mechanic in the country based on the year’s results.

He was presented with a medal by Mayor Councillor Scott Garnett who congratulated him on his hard work.

His course tutor Mr K. L . Stones described him as the “cream” of his section.

John, who lived in Main Road in Little Vale, worked at the Jet Service Station in North Kyme at the time.

50 years ago - Family and pet cat Tim head for new life in New Zealand

A Grantham couple, their two sons and even their pet cat Tim left Grantham to start a new life in New Zealand in 1973.

The family had got Tim two years before they headed to the other side of the world.

It was Mr and Mrs Frank Sharman’s sons, Ian and Trevor, that decided Tim “must go” with them to New Zealand.

The couple were thinking about emigrating for a long time, but the final decision was made in December 1972.

Tim the cat had to have injections before the journey but unlike his owners, Tim was set to travel by boat.

The remainder of the family flew from Heathrow Airport to Auckland.

On reaching their new home, accommodation was already sorted and Mr Sharman had a job secured.

For 11 years before, he was employed by Steelweld Ltd, of Grantham, but was made redundant in July 1971.

10 years ago - Fishmonger retires from family business after 50 years

After delivering fresh fish to one-and-a-half million customers for half a century, Rick Streeter retired from the family business in 2013.

Rick’s van was a familiar sight around Grantham and the surrounding villages as he made his daily rounds to hundreds of homes across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Retiring meant there would be no more early starts and long days for him after his son Nick took over the reins, but Rick said he would miss the job.

Rick, 65 ,of Welbourn,said: “I delivered to 600 customers a week and I would say I was calling on at least 20 of them when I first started delivering back in the early 1960s.

“I reckon I have served one and-a-half million customers in those 50 years and I would say I enjoyed it 97 per cent of the time.”

The businesses delivered to towns and more than 30 villages.