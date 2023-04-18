A media student is hoping to showcase organisations that help the community in a photography series.

Julia Fiander, a Level 2 media student at Grantham College, is asking individuals and organisations who help the community to be a part of her ‘23 Stories’ photography project.

This will involve those who help the community being pictured and filmed in a series of interviews which will eventually be posted to social media platforms.

Julia Fiander, a Grantham College student. (63618669)

Julia, 17, hopes this project will “represent the people that put so much time and effort into making our community a happier place.”

Julia is originally from Cape Town, South Africa, but moved to Grantham in April of last year.

The idea for the project has always been in the back of her mind and after living in a “third world country, I was surrounded by massive issues”, she said.

She added: “It has always made me want to bring awareness to them.”

It wasn’t until 2020 that Julia decided she “really wanted to get people's stories out there”, when her dad suffered from an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a rare condition where there are irregular connections between arteries and veins.

This “altered his life and my family’s”, added Julia.

She said: “Now reflecting back on 2020, I wish I could show myself that despite the chances of him surviving, he has now made a full recovery three years later.

“I want to be able to show other people that are going through similar events in their life that it will be okay.

“I feel like there are so many modern day problems that people have to suffer through - and with a little bit of recognition that an organisation can go from helping five people to 50 people overnight.

“Being simply kind to someone can possibly change a whole person’s view on their life.

“This is why it is so important to represent the people that put so much time and effort into making our community a happier place.

“There are also so many small organisations that represent massive issues that we may not view as massive, but people struggling with them will.

“These small organisations are so important because they provide support to those who feel hopeless.”

When the project is completed and posted on social media, Julia hopes it will “reach someone that may need to hear the story”.

Alongside photos and videos, she will also incorporate written pieces to show “even though they are selflessly doing it, it is always good to acknowledge how amazing their work is and how good their heart is”, she added.

Some of Julia’s work can be viewed on her YouTube at julzxi, on her Instagram page at jamfphotography and her Facebook page at JAMF Photography.