A 14 year old student has been selected to represent England in the cadet squads under 15s team at the European Table Tennis Union European Youth Championships.

Adam Dennison is a table tennis scholar at Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen.

He is attending the championships in Varaždin, Croatia, from July 27 until August 3.

Adam Dennison (Far right) after winning a bronze medal in the English National Cadet Championship (49698857)

Adam said: "I’m so pleased to have been selected to represent England at such a massive competition.

"This was a long-term goal of mine and to achieve selection is amazing.

"I just want to thank my family, the coaches I’ve worked with this season, especially those from the Grantham College table Tennis Academy/Charles Read Table Tennis Academy Performance Centre and the staff at Charles Read Academy who have given me so much support."

Alongside his studies, Adam attends eight hours of training each week at the academy as well as a further 15 hours of training at Grantham College Table Tennis Academy.

Sue Jones, Principal of Charles Read Academy, said: "This is a huge honour for Adam and for us as a school.

"Everyone at Charles Read Academy is so proud of what he has achieved, and we will be rooting for him all the way in the European Youth Championships.”

Earlier this month Adam enjoyed another victory when he managed to secure a bronze medal at the English National Cadet Championship.