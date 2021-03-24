A school says it has taken action after it was made aware a small number of students had made inappropriate comments about rape and sexual assault on social media.

Priory Ruskin Academy says it has "put a series of consequences in place". This follows action taken by the King's School in Grantham last week after a student started a live stream which was commented on by students locally and people further afield.

Mrs Rachel Wyles, headteacher at The Priory Ruskin Academy, said: “We were made aware that a small number of upper-school Ruskin students had added inappropriate comments to a live stream set up by young people in the Grantham area. We have worked with the students and their families to put a series of consequences in place.

A number of pupils at The Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham are self-isolating for 14 days. (42571659)

“As an academy, we will be reviewing the personal, social and moral strands already built into our curriculum to ensure we continue to give full weight to the issues we face in society today.”

King's School head master Simon Pickett said a King's student had started a conversation on Instagram in the wake of national reaction to the tragic death of Sarah Everard. He said that this was "hijacked by students from across the country, many of whom posted sexist and misogynistic comments that were completely deplorable".

Lincolnshire Police has spoken to Mr Pickett. A police spokesperson said: "We have spoken to the Head and the matter is being dealt with by the school. We work with all of the local schools and will support them in their course of action.”