The students and staff of Walton Academy in Grantham are celebrating as they received an outstanding set of A-level results.

The pupils at the academy, which is part of the Diverse Academies Trust, have achieved an overall pass rate of 99 per cent, with a quarter of the students achieving A*s and A grades.

One of this year’s top performers, Caitlin Anders, achieved A* in maths and As in further maths, chemistry and physics. With these phenomenal results, she will be heading to Lancaster University to study maths.

Caitlin Anders achieved one A* and three As. Credit: Walton Academy (58729231)

She said: "I’m excited for the next steps. The past two years have paid off."

Another high achiever at the school was Alice Gibbs who excelled with an A* in maths and physics, as well as an A in biology.

Alice with be attending the University of Southampton to study oceanography and added: "I am relieved that my hard work has paid off."

Alice Gibbs achieved 2 A*s and and A. Credit: Walton Academy (58729149)

Edward Warren also had brilliant results as he achieved As in history, English literature and religious studies.

He said: "I feel amazing and would like to thank all my teachers for all their support, they have made all the work so much easier."

He will be going to the University of York to study English and related literature.

Edward Warren achieved three As. Credit: Walton Academy (58729259)

Principal Jess Leonard said: "After a different and, at times, challenging journey, I am delighted that our students have received brilliant results today, allowing them to go onto their next steps successfully.

"The students and staff have worked incredibly hard over these past two years, they have simply not given up, and they have shown huge amounts of resilience and determination.

"We are all really proud of all our students collecting their results today and they should all be extremely proud of their achievements.

"We wish them all lots of luck as they move onto their chosen next step in the coming weeks."

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post-16 provider for this September or students considering their post-GCSE options to visit www.walton-ac.org.uk/sixth-form/our-sixth-form.

You can also email enquiries@walton-ac.org.uk for more information.