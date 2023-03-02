Two schools are celebrating World Book Day today (Thursday).

Pupils from Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School, which are both Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) schools, have dressed up as some of their favourite book characters to celebrate the day that promotes reading to children.

Across the day, the schools are holding activities related to today including quizzes and a special assembly.

Students and teachers at Ambergate Sports College celebrating World Book Day. (62754533)

A spokesperson for Ambergate Sports College said: "At Ambergate, we are committed to ensuring that every pupil becomes a reader.

"We have a strong reading for pleasure culture across the school and World Book day provides us with the opportunity to celebrate and promote this to both staff and pupils.

"We have had such a wide variety of costumes from the pupils and the teachers get really into it!

"We’ve had characters from Sean the Sheep, a garden gnome, Spider-Man, an astronaut, one class did a Peter Pan theme and of course lots of Harry Potter's."

