Students at King's School have "exceeded all expectations" in their A-level grades, says the headmaster.

Simon Pickett says he is proud of what his students have achieved this year with a pass rate of 99.3 per cent.

Mr Pickett said: "Every year I think the staff and pupils must have reached a pinnacle and every year the results come back even better than the last, and this year the students have exceeded all of our expectations.

King's School students celebrate their A-level results. (58728084)

"I am so proud of what everyone here has achieved, and not just this year but for the past several years.

"Particular thanks go to governors, teachers and parents for the superb support they have given the boys throughout their A-level studies and under the difficulties and disruptions. We are all very proud of the achievements of our students and we look forward to hearing about their happy, fulfilled and successful futures.

"I have no doubt these students will go out into the world and achieve their goals. We wish them all the best.

Isaac Codd and Jack Davis both achieved three A*s (58728105)

Celebrating their A-levels are James Profit, Ned Omalley and Will Paley. (58728103)

Alex Humphries, Spencer Edwards and Tom Ross are all smiles on A-levels day. (58728088)

Shuja Ali achieved three A*s (58728086)

Max Bishop achieved three A*s and Nasir Chaudhry achieved two A*s (58728112)

The school says the vast majority of students achieved or exceeded the grades they needed to move onto their next stage, with most students going to their first choice of university or higher apprenticeship.