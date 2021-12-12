Students from Grantham College filmed part of their trilogy of movies in the Mayor's Parlour.

The filming took place on Monday, December 6, by nine second-year Media Production students.

The students filmed the third part of a buddy cop movie trilogy they have been developing over the course of two hours, where two MI4 agents find themselves needing to disarm a bomb in the Mayor's office.

Media production students and Mayor of Grantham, Dean Ward (53619185)

Steve Healey, Media lecturer for the group of students, said: "They all had a great deal of fun and produced some wonderful footage."

The scene filmed features Kodie Lagden and Steve Healey as the MI4 agents, with one being serious and the other anything but.

Despite being a short scene, the students used editing and special effects to really add to the suspense and drama unfolding.

Media production students filming the scene (53619188)

You can find out more about the trilogy and other work by the students by following @granthamcollegemedia on Instagram.

Mayor of Grantham, Dean Ward with the 'bomb' (53619182)

Media production students filming the scene (53619192)