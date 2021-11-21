Column by Wendy Turner, art and design lecturer at Grantham College

The BTEC National Diploma Art and Design Practice YR1 students have designed a herd of Christmas reindeer sculptures for Belton House that will be displayed on the West drive for Christmas at Belton 2021.

The students were asked to design some artwork to communicate the ‘Reconnecting Grantham’ project for the National Trust and Woodland Trust, who are working together to reconnect Grantham to it’s historic landscapes, across Bellmount and Londonthorpe Woods.

A reindeer at Belton House by Grantham College students. (53124891)

The shared hope is that the landscape will become a much-loved community resource, benefitting the lives of local people and wildlife for years to come.

The students explored the Bellmount and Londonthorpe Woods to learn more about the project and created their own responses to its three major themes of Health, History and Nature,

In addition to being able to showcase their art and design skills, this collaboration enables students to gain valuable experience of responding to and fulfilling a commercial brief, thus preparing the students for future careers in the art and design sector.