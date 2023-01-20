Students at a Grantham school are taking part in a unique training course which allows them to get practical experience at two engineering companies.

West Grantham C of E Secondary Academy’s(WGSA) Year 10 engineering students are taking part in the course which combines school-based theory work with practical instruction, all leading to industry-recognised qualifications.

Sophie Slack is lead teacher of engineering at the academy and says the course is proving a success with students. She said: “I am so pleased with how the students are taking to the new engineering course which is equivalent to taking a GCSE.

Year 10 engineering student Ayesha Manneh with Robert Brittain, of Pentangle Engineering. (61959010)

"They love the practical work and look forward to going to the engineering companies each week, gaining experience in their academic field, and adding enormous value to their skills and opportunities. It’s great to see how much they have progressed since they started the course in September and how much pride they take in their work.”

Students study theory classes in the academy, coupled with practical sessions at two Grantham engineering firms - Iconic Engineering Solutions and Pentangle Engineering Services Ltd.

Sophie added: “This is a unique opportunity that WGSA offers, and it really prepares our students for the world of work. They get insight into the workings of a local business, and we are hopeful that this will lead to some apprenticeship opportunities. The course develops students’ knowledge and understanding of the engineering sector and provides them with opportunities to develop associated practical skills.”

Jamie Clare, MD of Iconic Engineering, with Year 10 student Titas Aleksandrav. (61959014)

This term, students have already made their own trammel, which is used for scribing arcs when marking out.

“The students are really enthusiastic about engineering and many of them are hoping to train as engineers after the course,” said Sophie. “We are delighted to be able to offer our students the opportunity to work hands-on with local businesses and gain a deeper insight into the importance of professionalism and good communication.”

Sophie said that the engineering companies have been invaluable partners to the course. “We are so grateful for the work by Iconic Engineering Solutions, who specialise in motorsport and industrial engineering, and to Pentangle Engineering Services Ltd, who specialise in the production of robot systems. Their work is creating a real buzz at the academy, and we are seeing more and more students showing an interest in the course.”

Year 10 student Christopher North, filing at Iconic Engineering Solutions. (61959021)

Jamie Clare, managing director of Iconic Engineering Solutions, has welcomed the opportunity to work with the students.

He said: “Working with West Grantham has enabled us to fulfil several of our goals as a company this year. We have been able to engage with a school directly and help forge a qualification that is new to them with our direct industry knowledge.

"We have also been able to interact with students at a much earlier time in their school pathway which has helped a few of them decide whether engineering is for them… happily I think most of them are loving it!

Year 10 student Josh Wiley enjoying work experience. (61959012)

“If these learners move into an apprenticeship or a T-Level then I think they will have priceless experience of what it is like interacting with employers and also some basic technical skills which would make them much more attractive for any potential role they are applying for.

Although there is a lot of upfront effort for the businesses with this first round of students, I think moving forward that it will get easier. I can see a real advantage for the employer as they get to form a relationship with the student before they leave school, and hopefully if the employer is looking for an apprentice, they will be applying.”

Cayden Swann, a Year 10 student on the course, said: “I am finding the course very fun and exciting. I started initially because my parents recommended it. But now I am considering a career in engineering because I really enjoy the subject and it’s great to be able to see all the progress I’ve made since I started.

"It’s fun to know that the parts we’re making are being used for something practical and not just for something that is used once or twice.”

Nigel Rivers, managing director of Pentangle Engineering Services Ltd, said: “The ‘skills gap’ has been a growing concern over the last few years and engineering in general is suffering for it. We wholeheartedly support this great initiative in working closely with the West Grantham Secondary Academy, sharing our knowledge and experience, with the aim of showing the students how interesting and rewarding engineering actually is.

“Although this is the first year and we are all learning as we go, we can already see the positive engagement of the students, which is rewarding to see and makes it fun to teach. It is great to see that the school itself is pushing for this to happen and everyone there is getting behind it.

“For us as a company, the future gains in this could be very rewarding. We want to see younger people getting involved within our company and the industry in general. This gives us all an excellent opportunity to develop some home-grown talent that hopefully will move forward into apprenticeships and then full-time employment.”

Nigel said the course will future proof Grantham’s proud history in engineering and manufacturing industries. “Grantham is known for its engineering history and without the new generations getting involved, it will be history.

"There are still many local engineering and manufacturing companies, and we would like to continue making more history with initiatives like this. This is a new era, and this particular initiative is one which needs to flourish.

"There is no reason why, with some hard work and determination, that the students of today can’t be the engineers of tomorrow.”

Students at West Grantham C of E Secondary Academy can choose the course as an option in Year 9 to take at key Stage 4.

Year 10 student Josh Riley is taking part in the initiative and said: “The course has inspired me to take a career in engineering. I chose it because I thought it would be interesting; but now I see it as a future career. My favourite part is the hands-on, practical part of the course.”