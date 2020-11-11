Students in two years at Grantham school told to stay at home after positive case of coronavirus confirmed

Students in two year groups at a Grantham school have been told to self-isolate after a case of coronavirus was confirmed.

Walton Academy informed parents yesterday about the confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Year 10 and 11 bubble.

In a message to parents, principal Jess Leonard said: "We have been made aware that we have a confirmed positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our Year 10 and 11 bubble at Walton Academy.

"We have followed the national guidance and to ensure the safety of our community, we have made the decision to close our Year 10 and 11 bubble with immediate effect. In line with the national guidance your child must stay at home and self-isolate until Monday 23rd November 2020."

Mrs Leonard goes on to say that any child who is well at the end of the 12-day period of self-isolation can return to usual activities on November 23.

She added: "Other members of your household can continue normal activities provided your child does not develop symptoms within the 12-day self-isolation period."

Those children affected have been told they will receive information about work for them to do remotely at home. Further work and details will be sent through later in the week by their class teachers in line with their timetabled lessons.

Mrs Leonard said: "We appreciate this is a concerning and worrying time for everybody. We know students will be potentially anxious about missing time in the academy, especially with the planned mock examination happening later this month. Please be assured that as an academy we will be doing everything we can to support the students during this period of self-isolation.

"These are unprecedented and rapidly changing times. We know students and parents may have lots of questions over the next few days and as an academy we will remain in regular contact with any updates ensuring that any further information is communicated in a timely manner."