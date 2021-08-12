School students across the Grantham area will receive their GCSE results today.

We will be bringing you all of the news, achievements and photos from local schools.

With no exams once again due to the Covid-19 pandemic, each student's results have been judged on previous work by their schools and teachers.

GCSE results day 2021 will take place on Thursday, August 12. (50031420)

Students are now graded from nine to one rather than A* to U, following a system change back in 2018.

We will also be offering advice on what to do if your results are not as you'd hoped they would be.

Pupils from the following schools are preparing to receive their results:

Charles Read Academy

Grantham College

King's School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School

Priory Belvoir Academy

Priory Ruskin Academy

Sir William Robertson Academy

Walton Academy

West Grantham Academy

Make sure to check back here to find out how all the pupils in the area have done.

If you have received your results today and would like to share news of how you did and what you're up to next, contact us on 01476 541428 or e-mail comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

You can also send your results day photos to the same e-mail address.

Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this e-mail bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.