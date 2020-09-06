As students from Grantham prepare to leave their homes and join thousands of others at university, Covid-19 looks set to impact both lectures and lifestyle on campuses across the nation.

TV Licensing is encouraging young people to make sure they are correctly licensed when they arrive at college.

TV Licensing spokesperson for the East Midlands, Rachel Roberts, said: “While the fresher week experience will be very different this year, we know that Grantham’s young people love the shared experience of television and that it’s a great way to bond with new friends.

Students must make sure they have a TV licence when they are at university. (41928782)

“With thousands of hours of quality drama, reality TV, live sport and music available, we don’t want students leaving Grantham for university to miss out, nor do we want them to risk prosecution and a fine. Whether they are living in halls or a house-share, students can visit tvlicensing.co.uk/uni for more information.”

The law still applies to students living away in halls or shared accommodation, regardless of the device they use, and a TV licence is required to watch programmes as they are being shown on TV live or when watching on BBC iPlayer.