A design studio has “evolved” since it opened last year and hopes to reach out to more people in the future.

Vine Street Studios opened in September 2022 and over its first year, it has seen many changes, including new creative workers joining the business.

Rose Raw-Rees, who owns the business, said the year has gone “really quickly” but the studio has “evolved so much”.

Left to right: Gen Lorenz, Beni Shewan and Rose Raw-Rees

She added: “We’ve got a strong team of women and we’re still a really creative space.

“It’s all just going in the right direction and it’s really nice to be working with other like minded people.

Rose's studio at the back of the building.

“When I bought the place last year I didn’t know what it looked like, I knew I just needed somewhere to work.

“But actually, to see what it has become from a leap of faith, I think it’s really good.”

At the front of the shop, design and art consultant Genevieve Lorenz, known as Gen, runs the retail shop.

Gen got involved with the studios in March of this year, running it alongside Kathy Lloyd.

Gen's shop at the front of the studio.

Gen now runs the shop alone, but Kathy still runs workshops every Saturday and has an input on the shop.

Gen said: “It’s been really good. Since March I’ve brought in quite a lot of local makers.

“I think it’d be really lonely having a shop by myself.

“It’s really nice [to work with the team], I think we bounce ideas off each other.”

Last month, the company also welcomed studio and location photographer and social media manager Beni Shewan to the team, who has set up a studio upstairs.

Beni, from Grantham, had followed the studio since it opened but got in touch with Gen on the off chance she may be able to work with the studio.

Beni Shewan's photography studio upstairs.

Beni said: “I needed a space to work in and with the weather getting worse, I prefer to do location stuff but I thought I needed somewhere to have it as an option.

“So [Gen] showed me around and I looked and walking in it was the exact thing I wanted.

“It feels like it’s always been like this. It feels like it’s been like this for years.”

Over the year, the shop has also gained some “really loyal customers”, said Gen.

Gen added: “I think the number of people that come in and buy something is an incredibly high percentage.

“It’s quite rare that somebody doesn’t come in and buy something.

“I think people seem really grateful to have a shop like this.”

Rose said: “I think because it’s evolved and it’s continuing to evolve and it's not been stagnant.

“There’s always been something new to see when you come here.”

Looking to the future, the team hopes to raise more awareness of the shop and continue growing at the pace they are.

Rose added: “I think for my individual part of the shop, I’m just happy to just keep going as I’m going.

“I’ve got lots of work and I’ve got a lot more local customers which is great.

“But I think now, we’re in our infancy with the three of us but I think we could go such a long way with it.”

On raising more awareness of the shop, Beni added: “I think if we knuckle down [on advertising] and put some hard graft on that, it would be really good.”

To find out more about Vine Street Studios go to https://www.vinestreetstudiosgrantham.co.uk/.

The studios can also be contacted by email at hello@vinestreetstudiosgrantham.co.uk.

Vine Street Studios is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am until 4pm.