A new design studio that opened last month in town held its official launch event and has something "you don't expect" in Grantham, says the owner.

Vine Street Studios is owned by upholstery maker Rose Raw-Rees who works in the studios, alongside a retail section run by Kathy Lloyd.

It also recently introduced antiques seller and interior designer Hugh Brasher to the business venture. The three designers believe there is nothing like this in Grantham.

Rose said: "Everyone comes into see how unique everything is. You don't expect this in Grantham and people are really appreciating it.

"A lot of people who have come into the studios said they would expect to see this in places like Stamford or Oakham but now that it's in Grantham it's really exciting.

"I think the whole ethos of the building when I bought it and with Kathy wanting to move in is one of design, creativity and making.

"Then with Hugh coming in as well it completes that circle. I think the businesses are all very different but they all compliment each other."

The response to the studios since it opened has been "incredible", said Kathy.

She added: "People have shown enthusiasm for handmade gifts, the style of the shop, the bespoke side of it, the quality of the handmade items and knowing they are by designers."

The studios, located at 8 Vine Street, officially opened on Wednesday, September 28, and it was after it opened that Hugh spotted an opportunity for himself.

He said: "I literally walked by as I tend to go through Vine Street to get into town. The first time I saw something was happening I looked through the window and spotted the upholstery twine at the back and then the following day I popped in the door and asked what's going on.

"I then realised Rose was an upholsterer which was what I was looking for. We had a chat and I just fell in love with the place and vibe.

"I sell antiques but the core of my business is interior design. The idea is first refusal on any work upholstery-wise goes to Rose and anything Rose can work with on my side of things goes to me.

"The marriage works really well."

The studios held an official launch event on Thursday, October 8, for families, friends and people who supported the three designers along the way.

Rose said: "I was really pleased about how it went. It was a good turnout of people and people were really enthusiastic.

"We each did a little welcome speech and explained what we’re doing here."

Kathy added: "There was lot of laughter and it was an extremely good atmosphere. It was really nice for different people to meet people who were connected in some way as well."

These three creative minds are excited for the future of Vine Street Studios, as they look to bring their distinctive designs to the people of Grantham and also grant opportunities to local designers.

Kathy said: "For me, it is seeing how we work collaboratively. Another aspect for me is to encourage local people who are makers to explore and give them opportunities to sell their designs in the shop."

Hugh believes it is "a sigh of relief" that the studios offers something different within Grantham.

He added: "It’s getting something a little bit different out there because no one is really doing what Rose is doing or to the same standard and the same with Kathy.

"It's about getting the name out there and working well with the brands we work with. The reassuring thing is we’re doing well in terms of the aspirations we have."

If you are a designer or maker who would like to become involved with Vine Street Studios, you can contact Kathy at vinestreetmakers@gmail.com

The retail opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday, from 9.30am until 4pm.