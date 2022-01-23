A stunning bespoke home set in 1.4 acres is on the market with a guide price of £3m with Richard Watkinson and Partners, Bingham.

Elton Manor, at Elton-on-the-Hill, has accommodation of more than 7,000sq ft, combining traditional and contemporary elements.

It is approached through electric gates and a tree-lined avenue sweeping to the front of the property.

Set mainly over three floors, the house has up to eight double bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A focal point of the entrance is a contemporary oak and glass staircase with quartz granite steps to a galleried landing.

The T-shaped open plan sitting room has a large walk‐in bay window to the front and bi‐fold doors to the rear. A focal point of the room is a contemporary solid fuel stove and stone tiled feature elevation.

This area is large enough for a variety of different uses and currently combines both living and dining areas.

The dining kitchen could be the hub of the home.

A living/dining area links, via a run of bi‐fold doors, into the garden and is open plan to the kitchen, which has contemporary wall, base and drawer units, three-quarter height larder units, and granite surfaces.

Integrated appliances include Neff dual gas hob with separate ceramic hotplate, integral coffee machine, combination microwave, stainless steel gas and electric range, wine cooler, American style fridge freezer, and integrated dishwasher.

The impressive pool room is ideal for entertaining and family use, and includes a reception area. The pool has a graded depth. There are three clear glass lanterns above, integrated ceiling mounted speakers, de‐humidifier system, inset downlights, and quartz granite bar providing an informal seating area.

There is also a steam room/sauna with integral seating and coals, flagged floor, fully tiled walls and access into a shower enclosure.

French doors lead into the annexe. Originally a treble garage, it is now used as a home gym, with kitchen area and bedroom with ensuite facilities.

In the basement, there is an L-shaped bar with quartz granite surface, and the cinema room with ceiling mounted projector, upholstered walls, and air conditioning.

In the main house, the master suite has around 600sq ft of floor space and a balcony overlooking the garden. It has an ensuite and dressing room.

The gardens are well established, creating a parkland-style setting to the rear garden. Mainly lawned, they are well stocked with mature trees and shrubs and established borders.