Rare and beautiful breeds of duck have been spotted in the area.

Grantham Journal readers have shared pictures of Mandarin ducks and a red-crested Pochard duck this week.

Emma Ancliffe snapped a Mandarin duck in Wyndham Park, describing the bird as "stunning".

The stunning mandarin duck is back in Wyndham park. Credit: Emma Ancliffe (56063797)

Elsewhere, wildlife photographer Caroline Hankins was "so pleased" after spotting a red-crested Pochard duck at Denton Reservoir.

