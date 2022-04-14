'Stunning' ducks photographed in the Grantham area
Published: 09:00, 14 April 2022
Rare and beautiful breeds of duck have been spotted in the area.
Grantham Journal readers have shared pictures of Mandarin ducks and a red-crested Pochard duck this week.
Emma Ancliffe snapped a Mandarin duck in Wyndham Park, describing the bird as "stunning".
Elsewhere, wildlife photographer Caroline Hankins was "so pleased" after spotting a red-crested Pochard duck at Denton Reservoir.
You can view more of Caroline's wildlife pictures on her Twitter page.