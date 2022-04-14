Home   News   Article

'Stunning' ducks photographed in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:00, 14 April 2022

Rare and beautiful breeds of duck have been spotted in the area.

Grantham Journal readers have shared pictures of Mandarin ducks and a red-crested Pochard duck this week.

Emma Ancliffe snapped a Mandarin duck in Wyndham Park, describing the bird as "stunning".

The stunning mandarin duck is back in Wyndham park. Credit: Emma Ancliffe (56063797)
Elsewhere, wildlife photographer Caroline Hankins was "so pleased" after spotting a red-crested Pochard duck at Denton Reservoir.

You can view more of Caroline's wildlife pictures on her Twitter page.

A red-crested Pochard duck at Denton Reservoir taken by Caroline Hankins. (56034508)
