A new sculpture has been unveiled at a Grantham park.

The artwork, a silhouette of a First World War 'Tommy', was unveiled in Wyndham Park this week by chairman of South Kesteven District Council Jacky Smith.

She was joined by cabinet member Coun Peter Moseley and Coun Graham Jeal.

The 'Tommy' sculpture is unveiled in Wyndham Park, Grantham. (41299857)

The piece is a nod to the park's standing as a First World War memorial park.

Coun Smith said: “We are very grateful to all those involved in ensuring that the park has another fitting tribute recognising the sacrifice made by so many.

“When children ask what this sculpture is about, their parents can tell them how so many Machine Gun Corps soldiers trained locally and passed through this park on their way to fight in the war, many never to return."

The five-foot tall piece joins a sculpture installed in 2014 honouring the Machine Gun Corps , which was based in and around Grantham during the war.

Also in Wyndham Park is anapple sculpture in the park's sensory garden, while a giant peg features in neighbouring Queen Elizabeth Park.

The style of the 'Tommy' artwork may be familiar to readers, as it was created by the same artist who has designed many of the commemorative Armed Forces benches around Grantham.

It was created by Chris Kennedy, of Roll and Scroll, who, along with his wife Michelle, thought the park would be the most appropriate home for it.

The sculpture, all materials, time and workmanship were donated free of charge.

Chris said: “My work really is a labour of love. The pieces I produce carry a message with them and it is an honour to see my work enjoyed by visitors to Wyndham Park.”

Coun Smith thanked the couple for their "generous and stunning gift".

This was echoed by secretary of the Wyndham Park Forum Elizabeth Bowskill. She said: "It has been beautifully designed and created and our thanks go to Chris for his skills and time, which are very much appreciated.”

'Tommy Atkins', often shortened to just 'Tommy', is slang for a regular soldier in the British Army and is particularly associated with the First World War.

The 'Tommy' will stand outside the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre as a permanent memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their country during both World Wars.

Work to restore the park to its former glory as a World War One Memorial Park was completed in 2018 in a £1 million project supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

