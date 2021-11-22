An owner is appealing for help after her beloved cat disappeared.

Tanya Smith is offering a substantial reward for the return of her cat, Bungle, who is a Bengal Cross.

Bungle was only 10 months old when he went missing on July 27 from Meres Road, Grantham.

Bungle went missing in July. (53219118)

Tanya said: "He is not a cat that strays very far from home.

"He is a very friendly loving cat. He was quite big for his age and he has very unique markings.

"He is chipped and neutered, we are not sure if someone taken him in or if he been stolen. We are offering a substantial reward for his return."