Grantham-based haberdashery supplier Korbond has been shortlisted for Best New Product in the British Sewing Awards.

The company, established more than 60 years ago, has been in Grantham for the past 16 years and located just off Trent Road.

The recognition is for the company’s House of Textures sewing storage range.

The range of hobby baskets, craft tote bags and organisers take inspiration from British fashion heritage and were designed by Korbond’s in-house designer, Bev Kirk. They are sold at stores including John Lewis, Dunelm, Sainsburys, Tesco and Amazon.

Korbond managing director David Vidilini said: “I am proud and delighted for us to be nominated for the award and this is down to the effort and dedication of the whole team”

To support Korbond go to www.sewmag.co.uk/awards/voting to cast your vote. Each vote will be entered into a draw for the chance to win £1700 worth of crafting accessories.