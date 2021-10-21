Grantham Lions held a very successful Variety Concert at the Priory Ruskin Academy on Sunday.

An audience of about 200 people enjoyed the annual concert, this year featuring the Grantham School of Dance, Dunne & Rusted, Adam and Elaine Bishop, Terry Carey, Paula Burrows, Trevor Leeson and MC for the afternoon Paul Martin.

Godfrey Mackinder, of the Lions, said: “I wish to thank the performers who gave their time for the show and further thanks to everyone who helped as well as the guests who all had a very enjoyable afternoon.

Dunne and Rusted (52381470)

“I would like to thank the members of the audience for their generous donations which made a total of £313.36 for the Grantham Lions Club which will go towards good causes in the town and district.”

Mr Mackinder also thanked Priory Ruskin, Laura on sound and lighting, the 4x4 responders and the police cadets for helping to put on the concert.

Trevor Leeson (52000413)

Grantham School of Dance (52381455)

Adam and Elaine Bishop (52381451)

Terry Carey (52381449)

Paula Burrows (52381443)

Trevor Leeson (52381441)