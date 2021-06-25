Demands were again made for a 24-hour A&E service at Grantham Hospital when members of the county council’s health scrutiny committee met this week.

At the meeting on Wednesday, councillors continued to raise issues with Grantham Hospital as United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust looks to restore services and end its Covid-free site there.

As part of the restoration plans, the urgent treatment centre, which was open 24/7, will return to a day-time A&E. The A&E unit was closed overnight in 2016.

The meeting of Lincolnshire County Council Health Scrutiny Committee on June 23. (48547901)

Councillor Ray Wootten, a member of the scrutiny committee, said he recently visited Lincoln where there were 60 people waiting to be seen so asked “why can’t we open fully or even 12 hours?

“You must acknowledge that the UTC at Grantham has been a success, not just for you but for the people of Grantham. There is demand for that service so don’t you think you should at least reconsider the hours?”

Health bosses, however, said that the UTC would be “unsustainable” as staff returned back to their normal roles.

ULHT deputy chief executive Mark Brassington thanked Lincolnshire Community Health Service for providing the service, but added: “It is unfortunate that we’re not able to maintain that as we head forward into the future.”

Simon Evans, chief operating officer at ULHT, said: “The UTC has been a terribly successful model in the circumstances that we’ve been put in. I think they’ve done a tremendous job.

“They’ve actually managed to offer service to the wider Grantham population and others in a way that absolutely met the demands during that Covid period, so I agree, but unfortunately, it is a different one and we’re not able to just continue to operate as a 24 hour rate.”

He said the trust was working on improvements to tackle “pinch points” in the waiting rooms and had already expanded its A&E and Urgent treatment provision over the past couple of months.