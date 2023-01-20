A "pause" to plans for Grantham's town centre – including a one-way system – has been welcomed by some readers.

Lincolnshire County Council has said that it will "take a pause and another look" at the 'active travel plan' scheme for the town centre, after admitting government funding it received for such projects has been spent elsewhere in the county.

The proposal for a one-way system has been particularly controversial.

Grantham town centre. (43721925)

This is what readers had to say.

I am pleased that they have decided to put the one-way system on hold.

The traffic comes to a standstill in the town at busy times or if there is a delay on the A1.

I have concerns that the only way out from Conduit Road will be by the Nobody Inn – that can be scary enough if you need to get to the far lane.

You’re thinking that it will improve the town? We have a lot of empty shops, we need them filling, then outdoor.

That’s not going to be easy with another designer outlet to the south end of the town, when we already have one on the north end.

These won’t necessarily bring people into town. These places will have restaurants and cafes.

I was talking to a gentleman from Lincoln other day who used to live in Grantham. In fact he was brought up here. He was looking for clothes shops for his wife. Told him we do it the other way round as nothing here.

Thirty to 40 years ago Grantham was a busy place. Now it’s okay if you need food, you’re in a winner, or nails doing, barbers and charity shops. We have signs up in the streets, ‘Welcome to beautiful Grantham’.

More houses being built but have now lost our hospital – it’s not always easy getting to Lincoln, Boston, Nottingham. When you do get there the other problem is parking.

Lynne Mackay, by email

I’m pleased to hear that LCC has decided to “pause one-way plans” for Grantham’s High Street.

Such a plan will only cause chaos to our precarious traffic system.

It only needs one bridge strike or one set of roadworks in town to cause major gridlock for several hours/days.

Permanently closing the High Street to south-bound traffic except buses is a nonsense as we have very few buses these days, especially on Sundays.

Closing Guildhall Street to all traffic is also a recipe for total disaster, especially on market days, as so many cars would be forced to use the already very busy Wharf Road and drivers in some parts of the town would have to make major detours to reach other sections of the town centre, especially Finkin Street, etc.

Many Grantham people were totally unaware that such changes were proposed/passed and were shocked and upset when they finally found out, too late to make their voices heard.

Last summer, LCC spent £64,000 installing “mini-parklets” etc in Louth High Street, which were impractical and turned out to be a disaster. Many locals opposed the changes but LCC went ahead regardless of local opinion and then had to spend even more money to remove the changes within a few weeks. What a waste!

I hope LCC has learnt a lesson and will ensure that all Grantham households are informed and asked about any future changes to our roads before they waste many more thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money inflicting unwanted and impractical road changes where they are not wanted and which will not improve our town.

Maybe local traffic surveys would help the council to understand how our town really works.

Many people still bemoan the expensive changes to our Market Place, which removed most of the parking there and has certainly not improved parking facilities, nor the market itself, despite what SKDC want us to believe.

I hope that LCC “pause the one-way plan” for a very long time, especially as the government funding has “been spent elsewhere in the county!”.

Lynda North, address supplied