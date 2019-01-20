Sudbrook Moor senior captain Mick presents cheque to Nottingham hospital baby unit

The 'Big Neonatal Appeal' of the Nottingham University Hospitals has benefited from the year-long support of the Sudbrook Moor senior golfers.

The massive sum of £1,284.20 has accumulated from a small section of the club membership, with the steady drip of weekly donations, two bumper raffles, several fun challenges of 'Beat Ben Hutton, the Professional' and generous individual gifts.

Charity representative Neve Cairns travelled from the University Hospital to receive the donation from senior captain Mick Massingham and his family members.

Mick Massingham with Neve Cairns, Deborah and Alexander. (6542612)

Mick’s daughter-in-law, Deborah, and grandson Alexander also visited the golf club to meet both Neve and the seniors, who had congregated for their January annual meeting.

Mum Deborah and baby Alexander were part of the cheque presentation in gratitude to the Neonatal Unit for having provided life-saving care at the start of Alexander’s life, just over a year ago.

Neve thanked the senior golfers for helping the 1,500 babies who every year receive tailored care at Nottingham Hospital.

State of the art equipment, research and family support are all possible through these charity donations. Extra hospital improvements are available for premature and sick babies, their parents and families, at times of difficulty and emotional suffering.

Senior captain Mick thanked his fellow golfers for their magnificent support and will be remaining in office through 2019.

After only three weeks, Mick’s continued charity appeal has already got off to a sparkling start for Nottingham’s 'Big Neonatal Appeal'.