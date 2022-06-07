The A1 northbound south of Grantham has been closed after a lorry carrying sugar caught fire on the A1.

Firefighters were called to the A1 northbound near Stretton at about 5am this morning (Tuesday, June 7).

Only the cab of the lorry remained recognisable after the fire was extinguished.

The lorry had been carrying sugar when it caught fire

Police closed the A1 northbound at Stretton and the road has stayed shut since. The road will have to be repaired before it is fully reopened.

Proposed roadworks on the A606 at Empingham have been postponed because of the fire, to enable drivers to use the A606 between the A1 and Oakham as a diversion.

The remains of the lorry

This morning a Corby Glen road was closed after a collision between a lorry and car.