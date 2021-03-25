A summer carnival is back on the cards for Grantham after the event's date was brought forward – and it will be joined by a 'Thank You NHS' concert.

Organisers had hoped to hold the Grantham Carnival in September, but following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of Covid restrictions announcement, it is now planned for July 31 in Wyndham Park.

The carnival will join with a 'Thank You NHS' concert which was originally planned to take place last autumn. It will now be held in the park on Sunday, August 1, and will feature a number of local acts singing live.

Grantham Carnival will feature the traditional parade if enough floats and walking floats register an interest.

There will be attractions, stalls, fairground rides, a bar and a tea tent.

Fairground rides and catering vans will remain on site for the concert the next day.

Roy Wright, chairman of the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, said: "Thanks to South Kesteven District Council we really are planning for this year's carnival, and that’s something I thought I would not be saying so soon.

"We know it will be difficult but we are excited enough to burst. Having said that we will be looking over our shoulder at Covid and hoping it doesn’t spoil our parade.

"With the 'Thank You NHS' concert on the Sunday it will be a weekend of brilliance."

The concert aims to thank local NHS and key workers who have done so much throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be free to attend.

Acts who agreed to perform last year included Premier Cru, Dunne and Rusted, The System, Terry Carey and Trevor Leeson.

Grantham man and Rotarian Barry Phillips is organising the event. He said: "We shall be in contact with the same performers during the next week and hope to present the same line up as before.

"I do hope that circumstances will allow the concert to go ahead for, in the light of the second wave of the infection, it is even more important that we show our thanks to those who have unselfishly given their time to keep us all safe."

Anyone interested in being part of the parade or the carnival can call Roy on 07796 183392 or email shaz@granthamcarnivalevents.co.uk